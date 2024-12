As survivors and organizers in the aftermath of the August 2023 Lahaina fire, we witnessed firsthand the devastating challenges of rebuilding our community. The recent disaster exposed critical vulnerabilities in our infrastructure, water systems and land management, leading to devastating impacts that continue to affect our diverse community today.

While our community mobilized to provide immediate relief through meals and essential supplies, we cannot replace the stability and resources that the federal government must provide. With over 80% of disaster-impacted residents being renters, many of whom are immigrants who contribute significantly to our local economy, we need a recovery approach that serves everyone equitably.

The Native Hawaiian community, deeply rooted in the land and its resources, faced immense loss not only of homes and livelihoods but also of sacred cultural sites and practices tied to the aina. Inadequate water management exacerbated fire risks, while insufficient infrastructure limited effective disaster response. These challenges highlight why we need comprehensive federal support for our recovery.

We need Congress to vote YES on two critical initiatives, beyond mere stopgap measures through March 14:

>> First, to permanently authorize and fund the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) program. This program fills crucial gaps left by short-term Federal Emergency Management Agency aid and insufficient insurance payouts. CDBG-DR can play a transformative role by funding projects that rebuild sustainable infrastructure, enhance water systems, and support culturally informed land management. It empowers our community to lead restoration efforts, integrating traditional knowledge with modern solutions to rebuild Lahaina as a thriving, resilient, and culturally vibrant community.

>> Second, to fully fund FEMA’s disaster relief efforts and make their important programs available for all storms since 2021. While homeowners need swift support to rebuild, we cannot forget that recovery is a multiyear journey for the entire community. For our renters, especially immigrant families who face additional barriers, one-time assistance is insufficient. We must implement a stacked services approach that allows for multiple instances of support without penalty throughout the recovery process.

We urge Congress to see the faces behind the statistics. Our keiki, kupuna and families are counting on this support. This is not just about rebuilding structures; it is about restoring lives and preserving the cultural legacy of Lahaina for the next generations. CDBG-DR funding will create lasting change, even when FEMA assistance is no longer available. It will lay the foundation where future generations can continue to malama the aina and perpetuate the aloha spirit that defines us.

Our community’s strength lies in its diversity — from homeowners to renters, from Kanaka Maoli to Filipinos, and all who have chosen to make Maui home. Each deserves sustained and immediate support. Disasters don’t wait or discriminate, and neither should recovery. CDBG-DR funding isn’t just an aspiration — it’s a vital lifeline for communities in crisis. From the shores of Lahaina to communities across the country, disaster survivors are counting on it.

Krizhna Bayudan is Maui community organizer at the Hawaii Workers Center; Shannon I‘i is a community advocate; Veronica Mendoza Jachowski is founding executive director of Roots Reborn, an immigrant justice and disaster response organization on Maui. All are Lahaina fire survivors.