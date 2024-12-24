Letter: Incentives not enough to fight climate change

It is foolhardy to believe future generations residing in Hawaii will escape the negative consequences of climate change as seas rise and coral reefs decline. That the Earth is warming at the fastest pace in recorded history is not an opinion. That the Earth’s warming will accelerate unless technology emerges to decrease its pace, and/or human behavior significantly changes is also a fact.

World leaders must support technological advances to reduce the negative impact of greenhouse gases and deforestation if their countries have the means. It is ludicrous for the U.N. climate summit to allow China and several other technologically advanced countries to receive a pass from being required to financially support measures to reduce climate change.

However, most species including ours will be much better served if technologically advanced countries combat climate change rather than give money to countries that want to cash in on its negative consequences.

Robert Griffon

Makiki

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter