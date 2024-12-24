Chaminade volleyball falls to 8 in final poll

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

The final AVCA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll was released Monday, with Chaminade women’s volleyball ranked No. 8.

The Silverswords dropped four spots after losing to San Francisco State in the regional semifinals. The Gators made it to the national championship match, losing to Lynn, which ended the year ranked No. 1. San Francisco State ended the year at No. 2, followed by Ferris State, Angelo State and St. Cloud State.

Chaminade expects to have nine returning players for 2025.