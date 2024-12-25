Letter: Public transportation to stadium is much needed

In a state that can afford a gigantic new stadium, it surprises me that there are no chartered buses to the playing field. I just was told no by the ticket office; basically figure it out yourself.

I am handicapped with neuropathy and since there is no bus, it will be hard to get to the stadium other than an overpriced taxi or Uber. And then I have to find one when the game is over. There used to be buses and they were always full. I know because I was on one of them.

It is time to step up to the plate and make transportation available to games for those who have issues and those who do not have issues.

The state definitely spends money on many unneeded and unwanted projects, so helping the taxpayers get to the University of Hawaii games would be most welcome.

Jim Delmonte

Hawaii Kai

