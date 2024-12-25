Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Wednesday, December 25, 2024 75° Today's Paper

Hawaii News

JABSOM students bring holiday cheer to houseless communities

By Victoria Budiono

Today Updated 9:17 p.m.

Editors' PicksHomeless in Hawaii

COURTESY DR. JILL OMORI / HOME PROJECT Students and faculty of John A. Burns School of Medicine at the University of Hawaii gathered Tuesday to help out the homeless, an annual event that’s been going on for 15 years.
1/3
Swipe or click to see more

COURTESY DR. JILL OMORI / HOME PROJECT

Students and faculty of John A. Burns School of Medicine at the University of Hawaii gathered Tuesday to help out the homeless, an annual event that’s been going on for 15 years.

COURTESY DR. JILL OMORI / HOME PROJECT First-year medical students Reid Ikeda, left, and Lauryn Liao offered a bento to a man in downtown Honolulu.
2/3
Swipe or click to see more

COURTESY DR. JILL OMORI / HOME PROJECT

First-year medical students Reid Ikeda, left, and Lauryn Liao offered a bento to a man in downtown Honolulu.

COURTESY DR. JILL OMORI / HOME PROJECT JABSOM students carried goods to hand out.
3/3
Swipe or click to see more

COURTESY DR. JILL OMORI / HOME PROJECT

JABSOM students carried goods to hand out.

COURTESY DR. JILL OMORI / HOME PROJECT Students and faculty of John A. Burns School of Medicine at the University of Hawaii gathered Tuesday to help out the homeless, an annual event that’s been going on for 15 years.
COURTESY DR. JILL OMORI / HOME PROJECT First-year medical students Reid Ikeda, left, and Lauryn Liao offered a bento to a man in downtown Honolulu.
COURTESY DR. JILL OMORI / HOME PROJECT JABSOM students carried goods to hand out.