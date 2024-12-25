JABSOM students bring holiday cheer to houseless communities

Swipe or click to see more

Students and faculty of John A. Burns School of Medicine at the University of Hawaii gathered Tuesday to help out the homeless, an annual event that’s been going on for 15 years.

In a tradition that has spanned 15 years, students from the John A. Burns School of Medicine at the University of Hawaii spent Christmas Eve spreading holiday cheer to Oahu’s houseless population.

The annual outreach effort — spearheaded by JABSOM’s Hawaii Houseless Outreach and Medical Education Project — provides free meals and essential items to those in need, offering both practical aid and a sense of community during the holiday season.

JABSOM’s efforts extend beyond clinical education to include initiatives like helping the homeless, reflecting the belief that health care encompasses mental well-being.

Organizers emphasized the importance of ensuring that neighbors with so little receive a warm meal and thoughtful gifts during the holidays to remind them that someone cares. The event also offered a meaningful experience for the children of faculty and staff, who participated and learned the value of giving back.

This year’s initiative saw more than 50 students, faculty, staff and their family members on Tuesday preparing and distributing 300 lunches and 250 goody bags filled with hygiene kits, food, water bottles and first-aid supplies.

An additional dozen volunteers contributed by cooking the meals, which included ham, rice and corn.

The group made its rounds through various neighborhoods, including Chinatown, downtown, Iwilei, Kakaako, Ala Moana, Makiki, McCully and Moiliili, delivering food and care packages to people living on the streets.

The day began with volunteers assembling lunches at JABSOM’s Kakaako campus at 9 a.m., followed by distribution at nearby locations, including Thomas Square Park, where the first stop was made around 10:30 a.m.

Hawaii HOME Project Director Dr. Jill Omori described the atmosphere as festive and heartfelt as both volunteers and recipients shared smiles and moments of gratitude.

Aileen Ferrer, a second-­year JABSOM medical student originally from Maui, shared her experience of participating in the event for the first time.

Ferrer said the effort brought together faculty, staff, medical students and premed students, all of whom worked collectively to make the day a success.

At least 70 to 80 volunteers helped assemble the gift bags, which included snacks, water, hygiene kits, toilet paper and dried-food packs, as well as bentos prepared by those who volunteered to cook rice and ham.

“This year was especially meaningful because I brought my two sons, Lucas, 10, and my 5-year-old, along with my boyfriend,” Ferrer said.

She added that the day also held personal significance, as it fell on the birthday of her late mother-­in-law. The occasion became more than just an effort to assist the houseless community; it also served as a family event to honor her mother-in-law by doing something meaningful and impactful in her memory.

At Smith-Beretania Park, Ferrer recounted a poignant interaction where her son Lucas handed a bento and gift bag to a houseless man sleeping on a bench.

The man’s gratitude and surprise left a strong impression on Lucas, who eagerly wanted to distribute more after the encounter.

Ferrer shared that it was touching for her children to witness the humanity in those moments.

“They had only heard me talk about my work with the houseless community, but this experience allowed them to break through stereotypes and make meaningful connections,” she said.

Ferrer said the effort, guided by Dr. Omori, is the driving force behind the Hawaii HOME Project and highlights the importance of community service as a family and learning experience.

Ferrer emphasized the value of teaching empathy and generosity to her children at a young age, saying, “They saw firsthand how small actions can bring hope and joy to someone’s life.”

Beyond the holiday season, Ferrer hopes to see more year-round initiatives supporting the houseless population.

“There are so many people willing to help, and it would be nice to prioritize efforts like this throughout the year,” she said.

The meals and goody bags were funded through a combination of donations, a bake sale and the Hawaii HOME Project’s operating budget. Faculty and staff emphasized the importance of these efforts, particularly during the holiday season, as a way to provide warmth and kindness to those in need.