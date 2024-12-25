JABSOM students bring holiday cheer to houseless communities
COURTESY DR. JILL OMORI / HOME PROJECT
Students and faculty of John A. Burns School of Medicine at the University of Hawaii gathered Tuesday to help out the homeless, an annual event that’s been going on for 15 years.
COURTESY DR. JILL OMORI / HOME PROJECT
First-year medical students Reid Ikeda, left, and Lauryn Liao offered a bento to a man in downtown Honolulu.
COURTESY DR. JILL OMORI / HOME PROJECT
JABSOM students carried goods to hand out.