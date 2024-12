One long-term recovery project that has strong community support is the Lahaina Bypass Phase 1C, which will extend the current boundaries of the Lahaina Bypass, pictured above. The project involves constructing a four-lane, controlled-access highway between Keawe Street and Honokowai.

Maui County has unveiled its finalized Long-Term Recovery Plan for Lahaina, marking a significant milestone since the devastating wildfires of Aug. 8, 2023.

The wind-driven fires ravaged Lahaina, Kula, Olinda and Pulehu, claiming at least 102 lives, destroying over 2,200 structures and causing approximately $5.5 billion in damage.

The final plan, now available on MauiRecovers.org, reflects the input of hundreds of residents and local stakeholders who participated in a monthlong community feedback process.

“As we look to the future of Lahaina, this recovery plan is more than just a roadmap forward — it embodies the community’s shared vision for our future,” Maui Mayor Richard Bissen said in a statement. “Mahalo for the hundreds of responses throughout our community engagement efforts; your input is the foundation of our recovery and rebuild of Lahaina town. Special mahalo to our teams from the Office of Recovery and Department of Planning who have worked tirelessly to create a path forward.”

The plan begins with short-term recovery projects expected to take one to two years to complete and requiring over $85 million in funding — including the Rebuild Lahaina Plan, National Historic Landmark District Update, Asset Management and Acquisitions Program, Enhance Emergency Communication Networks, Energy Resilience & Redundancy, Infrastructure Assessment and Improvement Studies, Creation of a Lahaina Memorial, Affordable Rental Housing Program, Homeowner Support Programs, Economic Innovation and Development, West Maui Business Center, Building Resilience Incentives, Healthcare Service Expansion and Comprehensive Environmental Monitoring and Sampling Plan.

The Affordable Rental Housing Program aims to replace and expand affordable housing by reconstructing 10 projects lost in the wildfires. Before the fires, these projects provided over 700 units of affordable housing, and the program intends to replace those units while expanding housing capacity to meet the ongoing demand.

The affordability level will likely be similar to the pre-fire projects. The program is a key part of addressing the significant housing needs in Maui.

The Enhance Emergency Communication Networks project responds to the vulnerabilities exposed by the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires. It will enhance system redundancy and expand capacity, ensuring communication networks remain reliable during emergencies.

Facility upgrades and new installations will increase coordination among county departments, first responders and the public. The improvements will enhance radio and cellular capacity, close gaps in communication and improve emergency response capabilities.

The plan also outlines several midterm projects, which are expected to take three to five years to complete and require an additional $30 million in funding. The projects include the Maui Emergency Management Agency Advancement Program, Street Connectivity and Extensions, Kuhua Street Extension, Lahaina Water Infrastructure Firefighting Capacity, Stormwater Resilience and Flood Risk Management, Community Facilities, Lahaina Harbor Restoration, Lahaina Water Infrastructure Resilience and Hardening, Wai and Watershed Planning, Wildfire Risk Reduction and Mitigation, Agriculture Planning and Long-Term Food Security, Rebuild the West Maui Senior Center, Long-Term Disaster Case Management Program and Lahaina Business Park.

The MEMA Advancement Program will enhance the county’s ability to identify, mitigate and respond to hazards while improving public awareness and preparation for future threats. It includes the implementation of additional tools and procedures to improve information dissemination, planning and decision-making. As part of the program, the county will also assess its hurricane-resistant shelters, addressing deficiencies and prioritizing improvements to ensure safer shelter facilities for future emergencies.

The Long-Term Disaster Case Management Program plays a vital role in the recovery process.

The program connects survivors with case managers to assess and address their needs, regardless of FEMA eligibility. Since its launch in March, the program has assisted over 3,800 people, currently providing services to nearly 1,400 survivor households.

The program has the capacity to serve approximately 3,000 households at a time, ensuring that all survivors have access to the necessary support and resources. The program is also expected to continue through August, playing a crucial role in connecting survivors with long-term recovery solutions.

The plan also includes long-term recovery projects that will take six or more years to complete, with a projected cost exceeding $400 million. The projects include the West Maui Greenway, Lahaina Bypass Phase 1C, R-1 Recycled Water Expansion, Water Source Development, Inter-Island Ferry System, Wahikuli Subdivision Gravity Sewer System, Creation of a Cultural Corridor and Restoration of the Moku‘ula and Loko o Mokuhinia Complex, Revegetating and Reforesting Lahaina and Kula, Green Workforce Development, Preservation, Revitalization and Reconstruction of Historic and Cultural Spaces, Ke Ola Hou and West Maui Hospital.

The Lahaina Bypass Phase 1C will extend the current boundaries of the Lahaina Bypass, increasing connectivity and continuing development of a utility corridor in West Maui.

The highly anticipated project, with strong community support, will enhance redundancy in the transportation system, benefiting residents and visitors alike. The project involves constructing a four-lane, controlled-access highway between Keawe Street and Honokowai, spanning approximately five miles. A Kaanapali Connector will also be constructed to link the bypass to the Lahaina Civic Center.

The Revegetating and Reforesting Lahaina and Kula project addresses the critical need to restore Lahaina’s fire-affected landscape with fire-resistant native plants. The project aims to reduce fire and erosion risks while beautifying the town and increasing resilience. The plan includes efforts to restore native plant species, remove invasive vegetation and create new agricultural areas. It will involve community education on native plants, and the establishment of new nurseries in Lahaina to support ongoing re­vege­tation efforts.

The finalized Long-Term Recovery Plan is designed to be a dynamic document that evolves with community needs. It identifies critical projects and the funding sources required for implementation, ensuring that Lahaina’s recovery is strategic and sustainable. Officials have pledged to update the plan as necessary, incorporating ongoing feedback from residents.

The draft version of the plan, unveiled Oct. 21, underwent a thorough review process. Community engagement events held on Oct. 23 and 26 at Lahaina­luna High School allowed residents to learn about the proposed projects and offer their insights. Additionally, the county welcomed online feedback until Nov. 15, ultimately receiving more than 300 responses.

According to the county, community feedback played a crucial role in shaping the final version of the Long-Term Recovery Plan for Lahaina, resulting in several key changes. The final plan removes the distinction between priority and appendix projects, consolidating all 40 projects into the main body for easier reference. It also clarifies estimated time frames for project completion, providing clearer expectations for residents.

Additional information was added regarding the level of public participation anticipated for each project, along with details highlighting connections between various projects. Where possible, further project specifics were included. The county hopes these changes will incorporate resident input and ensure that the recovery process remains community-driven.

The Long-Term Recovery Plan was developed through extensive community engagement.

Between September 2023 and July, 3,833 Lahaina residents and stakeholders participated in 11 engagement events, including neighborhood workshops, online surveys and public testimonials.

“This plan serves as our foundation for what the community wants to see moving forward,” incoming Office of Recovery Administrator John Smith said in a statement. “My team and I have already been actively working on moving many of these projects forward and look forward to continuing that momentum into the new year.”

The finalized Long-Term Recovery Plan provides a framework for rebuilding and recovery efforts in Lahaina, incorporating input from residents to align with the community’s vision for the future. The plan is available online for residents and stakeholders to review and track its progress.

View the report at this link.