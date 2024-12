Swipe or click to see more

Roy Kainoa, far left, discusses the challenges posed by alien species with Ka‘ewai Elementary School students in Kalihi.

Invasive species are an interminable problem in Hawaii. The coconut rhinoceros beetle is only the latest to emerge.

Puaa (pigs) are perennial pests. They damage fragile rainforest ecosystems and compete with native species for resources. Not only are they a problem in the wild, but they can also be a nuisance in town.

When pigs began to forage in my neighborhood, rooting through vegetable gardens, threatening apiaries and rummaging through rubbish cans, the issue became personal.

In the immortal words of “Ghostbusters,” “Who you gonna call?”

The answer was Roy Kai­noa, president of the Pig Hunters Association of O‘ahu. Roy promptly dispatched a member of his team to assess the situation. I was taught how to set traps and was provided with a game plan to keep the critters at bay. If I needed assistance, I had the phone number of a volunteer who would help me, the same day.

In short, this volunteer organization helped me tackle a problem that would be impossible for a government agency to address.

I recently sat down with Kainoa to find out more.

Question: What motivated you to get involved with the Pig Hunters Association?

Answer: I have been involved in hunting since I was a child. My ohana has participated in this tradition for four generations. It is a significant part of my lifestyle to pass down knowledge, values and wisdom. This involvement has instilled in me a deep respect and love for the aina, and in return the aina provides for us. It also connects us to our kupuna.

Q: Can you comment on the feral pig problem facing Oahu?

A: The feral pig issue on Oahu is an ongoing challenge that has not improved in recent years. Continued access restrictions to public and private land and limited resources make it difficult to fully address.

Q: How is your organization funded?

A: It’s 501(c)(3). Our funds come solely from membership dues and private donations.

Q: What, if anything, should the city or state do to help alleviate this problem?

A: The city and state could assist by providing funding to our association to purchase necessary equipment and supplies for our eradication efforts. We also hope to begin a hunter education program, and the funding will help increase the number of licensed hunters.

Q: How do state regulations affect hunting practices, and what changes would you advocate?

A: State regulations can pose barriers, especially for our kupuna, who might struggle with technology required to obtain a hunting license. I strongly advocate for the state to develop accessible classes tailored to different learning styles, which would help more people navigate the licensing process. Additionally, I believe that stricter enforcement of laws against vandalism of state property and illegal firearm use is crucial. For example, implementing higher fees for violations could deter bad behavior.

Q: What happens to a pig that you’ve removed from someone’s property?

A: When the feral pig is removed, the team shares a consensus on who will take it. Sometimes the private owners ask, and the members prepare wild meat for them.

Q: Other than hunting and trapping pigs, what other activities does your organization participate in?

A: As part of our members’ code of conduct, we regularly organize community service projects. These efforts not only foster camaraderie among our members, but also allow us to give back to the local communities impacted by the feral pig problem. These projects include civic engagement against practices such as the use of “Hogstop,” a contraceptive that poisons pig meat. We also do volunteer cleanup projects such as (at) Kaewai Stream and a Waianae Kai cleanup with state Rep. Andria Tupuola. Likewise, we do service activities with elementary schools around the island.

Q: Do you have a memorable experience in this role that you’d like to share?

A: A memorable experience I often share is about the feral pigs at Temple Valley. Our eradication team observed them over several nights. The pigs displayed remarkable intelligence, waiting until nightfall to cross the highway to the graveyard, where they would ransack graves in search of food and vegetation. It was fascinating to witness as cars stopped to let them pass — a dozen or so in total.

To find out more about the Pig Hunters Association of O‘ahu, call 808-349-0498 or visit phaoahu.weebly.com.

Rob Kay, a Honolulu-based writer, covers technology and sustainability for Tech View and is the creator of Fijiguide.com. He can be reached at Robertfredkay@gmail.com.