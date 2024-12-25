Block at buzzer preserves UH victory in Diamond Head third-place game

Hawaii forward Gytis Nemeiksa blocked Isaiah Jones’ 3-point attempt as time expired to preserve the Rainbow Warriors’ 73-70 victory over Oakland in today’s third-place game of the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic in SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The ’Bows improved to 8-4 after finishing 2-1 in the eight-team basketball tournament.

It was 70-all in overtime when UH guard Marcus Greene put up a shot that did not fall. UH post Harry Rouhliadeff maneuvered past Buru Nivalurua for the tip to give the ’Bows a 72-70 lead with 46 seconds to play. After the game, Oakland coach Greg Kampe said Rouhliadeff should have been called for offensive goaltending.

Kampe said the referees should have ruled it a goaltend to make it a reviewable play. A video shot from the end line showed the ball might have been slightly off the rim and not above the cylinder when it was touched by Rouhliadeff.

Later, Jones missed a shot and Greene was fouled. Green hit one of two free throws to extend the ’Bows’ lead to 73-70 with 18 seconds to play.

The Golden Grizzlies worked the ball to guard Malcolm Christie, who was 7-for-21 on 3s at that point. But Christie’s 22nd 3-point shot was off the mark. Jones rebounded and went outside the arc on the left side. But Nemeiksa soared for his seventh block of the season as the horn sounded.

Nemeiksa led the ’Bows with 25 points, including 11-for-14 on free throws. Nemeiksa and Tanner Christensen, who fouled out with 2:35 left in the extra period, each had 11 rebounds.