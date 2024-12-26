High surf warning in effect for most north, west shores

A high surf warning is in effect for Hawaii’s north- and west-facing shores as dangerously large waves and hazardous conditions are expected through Friday.

The National Weather Service has issued a high surf warning for the north- and west-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai and Maui, as well as the west-facing shores of Hawaii island. The warning is in effect until 6 p.m. Friday as a west-northwest swell brings dangerously large waves to the islands.

Surf is expected to peak Thursday afternoon, with waves of 8 to 12 feet forecast for Hawaii island’s west-facing shores. Other islands will see significantly higher surf, with waves reaching up to 35 feet along north-facing shores and up to 22 feet along west-facing shores. Conditions are expected to gradually ease over the weekend.

The large surf will create strong breaking waves, powerful currents and hazardous conditions at harbor entrances and channels. Residents and visitors are advised to stay away from affected coastlines and prepare for potential road closures and coastal flooding.

A small craft advisory is also in effect for waters around the islands, with seas building to 10 to 15 feet. Mariners, especially those with smaller vessels, are urged to avoid navigating in these dangerous conditions.

While weather across the islands is expected to remain stable for now, a cold front and upper-level disturbance this weekend could bring increased tradewind showers, primarily during the early morning hours along windward and mauka areas.