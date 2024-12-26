Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Thursday, December 26, 2024 75° Today's Paper

Top News

JAL’s systems back to normal after cyberattack delayed flights

By Mariko Katsumura, Kantaro Komiya, Maki Shiraki, Rocky Swift and Kaori Kaneko / Reuters

Today Last updated 9:14 a.m.

Business

REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON Japan Airlines aircraft are seen on the tarmac at Haneda airport in Tokyo, in August 2012. Japan Airlines (JAL) said on Thursday its systems returned to normal, with same-day ticket sales resuming, after a cyberattack delayed some domestic and international flights.

REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

Japan Airlines aircraft are seen on the tarmac at Haneda airport in Tokyo, in August 2012. Japan Airlines (JAL) said on Thursday its systems returned to normal, with same-day ticket sales resuming, after a cyberattack delayed some domestic and international flights.

TOKYO >> Japan Airlines (JAL) said on Thursday its systems returned to normal, with same-day ticket sales resuming, after a cyberattack delayed some domestic and international flights.

The attack began at 7:24 a.m., affecting internal and external systems, JAL said earlier. It temporarily shut down a router that was causing malfunctions and suspended ticket sales for flights departing on Thursday.

No customer information was leaked, however, the company said, and it suffered no damage from computer viruses.

ANA Holdings, Japan’s other major air carrier, saw no signs of an attack on its systems, a spokesperson said.

American Airlines briefly grounded all flights for an hour this week, disrupting travel for thousands on Christmas Eve, due to a technical glitch involving network hardware.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide