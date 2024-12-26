Letter: Social Security Fairness act ensures full benefits

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Since 1982, public workers receiving non-Social Security Administration government pensions, who work other jobs covered by Social Security, do not receive their full SSA benefits upon retirement due to the Windfall Elimination Provision. Spouses who draw non-SSA government pensions do not receive their full SSA spousal benefits due to the Government Pension Offset penalty. Impacted are state and local workers including firefighters, police officers and teachers, and federal and U.S. Postal Service employees hired before 1984.

For over 40 years, the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association tirelessly helped lead the fight to repeal these penalties. Finally, the House and Senate passed the Social Security Fairness Act, which repeals both penalties. Now President Joe Biden needs to sign it into law.

We thank our Hawaii U.S. Reps. Ed Case and Jill Tokuda and Sens. Brian Schatz and Mazie Hirono for their votes.

Joyce Matsuo

President, NARFE-Hawaii Federation

