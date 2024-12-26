Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Lahaina survivor grateful to have a home for the holidays

By Nina Wu

Today Updated 11:36 p.m.

Editors' PicksMauiMaui Wildfire ResourcesMaui Wildfires

Dozens of volunteers got together to assemble gift baskets for the new residents of Kaiaulu o Kuku‘ia in Lahaina courtesy of CVS, Hunt, ThirtyOne50 Management, and Ikaika ‘Ohana, at UH Maui College. CVS says about 40 units have been filled, with 88 expected to be filled by the end of this month. COURTESY PHOTO
Jesica Cadiam Standley, a single mother, opening her gift basket in her new home at Kaiaulu o Kuku‘ia in Lahaina. COURTESY CVS
COURTESY PHOTO Jesica Cadiam Standley with five of her eight children, clockwise from the back row: Aliiloa Basques, 13; Namokuokalani Basques, 16; Standley; Manalani Basques, 8; Mahinahina, 15; and Kamana‘opono, 9.
Dozens of volunteers got together to assemble gift baskets for the new residents of Kaiaulu o Kuku‘ia in Lahaina courtesy of CVS, Hunt, ThirtyOne50 Management, and Ikaika ‘Ohana, at UH Maui College. CVS says about 40 units have been filled, with 88 expected to be filled by the end of this month. COURTESY PHOTO
