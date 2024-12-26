Devastating 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami put detection efforts on fast track
TYLER HICKS / NEW YORK TIMES
A local searches debris left by the tsunami for copper wiring in Banda Aceh, Indonesia on Jan. 18, 2005. The Indian Ocean tsunami in 2004, one of the deadliest events in recorded history, was an enigma to many survivors. Some experts were surprised to learn that a significant number of the people in the path of those lethal waves had never heard of such a destructive phenomenon until it came their way.
WILLY KURNIAWAN / REUTERS
Teuku Hafid Hududillah, 28, an Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency officer, shows the seismograph system that recorded the 9.1 magnitude quake on the 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami, at the monitoring station in Aceh Besar, Aceh, Indonesia, on Monday.