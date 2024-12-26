New rules aimed at averting abuse of medications

TOKYO >> Amid concerns that some over-the-counter drugs are being abused, Japan’s Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry has compiled a draft plan to revise the rules on how the medications are displayed on store shelves.

The ministry aims to revise the law by the end of next year.

About 1,500 over-the-counter products, which contain substances that could be abused, would be subject to the new rules.

According to the plan, such drugs will be displayed in areas not readily accessible to customers or that are easily visible to pharmacists. The new rules would ensure that pharmacists or store clerks will provide guidance to customers about properly taking the drugs.

In addition, those under 20 years old would be allowed to purchase only one low-volume unit of each product at a time, and pharmacists or store clerks would be required to check the customer’s identification. They would also be required to check the identification of someone age 20 or older if the customer wants to purchase larger amounts or multiple products that can be abused.

Pharmacies and drugstores would be asked to keep records on customers who repeatedly buy such products and would also be encouraged to question the customers about their use of the drugs.