Scoreboard – December 26, 2024

Thursday, December 26, 2024
Today
•
Updated
9:27 p.m.
Calendar
TODAY
BASKETBALL
OIA East boys: Kaiser at Moanalua. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow.
OIA East girls: Kahuku at McKinley (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow); Moanalua at Kalani (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow); Kaiser at Castle (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow); Anuenue at Farrington (JV at 6 p.m.); Roosevelt at Kaimuki (varsity at 6 p.m.); Kalaheo at Kailua (varsity at 6 p.m.).
OIA West girls: Waipahu at Campbell (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow); Radford at Nanakuli (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow); Waianae at Mililani (varsity at 6 p.m.);
Kapolei at Aiea (varsity at 6 p.m.).
SOCCER
OIA East: McKinley at Kailua (boys varsity at 2 p.m; girls varsity to follow); Farrington at Kaiser (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m; girls varsity to follow).
OIA East boys: Moanalua at Kalani (JV at 2 p.m.; varsity to follow); Kahuku at Kalaheo (JV at 2 p.m.; varsity to follow); Roosevelt at Castle (varsity, 5:30 p.m.).
OIA East girls: Kalani at Moanalua (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow); Kalaheo at
Kahuku (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow); Castle at Roosevelt (JV at 5:30 p.m.;
varsity to follow).
FRIDAY
OIA East boys: Kailua at Kaimuki;
Roosevelt at Kalaheo; McKinley at Kalani; Castle at Farrington. JV at 5:30 p.m.;
varsity to follow.
OIA West boys: Mililani at Radford; Waipahu at Kapolei; Campbell at Waialua; Waianae at Nanakuli; Pearl City at Aiea.
JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow.
OIA West: Radford at Waialua (boys
varsity at 5:30 p.m; girls varsity to follow); Aiea at Pearl City (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m; girls varsity to follow); Waianae at Nanakuli (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m; girls varsity to
follow).
OIA West boys: Mililani at Campbell (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow); Kapolei at Leilehua (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow).
OIA West girls: Campbell at Mililani (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow); Leilehua at
Kapolei (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow).