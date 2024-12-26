Scoreboard – December 26, 2024

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Calendar

TODAY

BASKETBALL

OIA East boys: Kaiser at Moanalua. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow.

OIA East girls: Kahuku at McKinley (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow); Moanalua at Kalani (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow); Kaiser at Castle (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow); Anuenue at Farrington (JV at 6 p.m.); Roosevelt at Kaimuki (varsity at 6 p.m.); Kalaheo at Kailua (varsity at 6 p.m.).

OIA West girls: Waipahu at Campbell (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow); Radford at Nanakuli (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow); Waianae at Mililani (varsity at 6 p.m.);

Kapolei at Aiea (varsity at 6 p.m.).

SOCCER

OIA East: McKinley at Kailua (boys varsity at 2 p.m; girls varsity to follow); Farrington at Kaiser (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m; girls varsity to follow).

OIA East boys: Moanalua at Kalani (JV at 2 p.m.; varsity to follow); Kahuku at Kalaheo (JV at 2 p.m.; varsity to follow); Roosevelt at Castle (varsity, 5:30 p.m.).

OIA East girls: Kalani at Moanalua (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow); Kalaheo at

Kahuku (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow); Castle at Roosevelt (JV at 5:30 p.m.;

varsity to follow).

FRIDAY

BASKETBALL

OIA East boys: Kailua at Kaimuki;

Roosevelt at Kalaheo; McKinley at Kalani; Castle at Farrington. JV at 5:30 p.m.;

varsity to follow.

OIA West boys: Mililani at Radford; Waipahu at Kapolei; Campbell at Waialua; Waianae at Nanakuli; Pearl City at Aiea.

JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow.

SOCCER

OIA West: Radford at Waialua (boys

varsity at 5:30 p.m; girls varsity to follow); Aiea at Pearl City (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m; girls varsity to follow); Waianae at Nanakuli (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m; girls varsity to

follow).

OIA West boys: Mililani at Campbell (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow); Kapolei at Leilehua (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow).

OIA West girls: Campbell at Mililani (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow); Leilehua at

Kapolei (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow).