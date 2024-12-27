Honolulu Star-Advertiser

N. Korean troops suffer mass casualties on Ukraine front lines

By Gabriella Borter and Michelle Nichols / Reuters

Today Last updated 7:33 a.m.

Russia Attacks UkraineWorld news

KCNA VIA REUTERS/FILE PHOTO A military demonstration involving tank units and guided by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (not pictured) is held in North Korea, on March 13, in this picture released on March 14, by the Korean Central News Agency.

North Korean forces are experiencing mass casualties on the front lines of Russia’s war against Ukraine, with a thousand of their troops killed or wounded in the last week alone in the Kursk region of Russia, White House spokesperson John Kirby told reporters on Friday.

The number far exceeds the figure U.S. officials have previously provided.

“It is clear that Russian and North Korean military leaders are treating these troops as expendable and ordering them on hopeless assaults against Ukrainian defenses,” Kirby said, describing the North Korean troops’ offensive as “massed, dismounted assaults.”

North Korea’s mission to the United Nations in New York did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and Russia’s U.N. mission declined to comment.

Kirby said President Joe Biden would likely approve another security assistance package for Ukraine in coming days. Earlier this week, Biden condemned Russia’s Christmas Day attacks on Ukraine’s energy system and some of its cities and asked the Defense Department to continue its surge of weapons to Ukraine.

On Dec. 17, a U.S. military official said North Korea had suffered several hundred casualties while fighting against Ukrainian forces in Russia’s Kursk region.

Asked about what ranks the North Korean casualties included, the military official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said it was from lower-level troops to “very near to the top.”

On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that more than 3,000 North Korean soldiers have been killed and wounded in Russia’s Kursk region. He said that he was citing preliminary data.

Reuters was unable to independently verify reports of combat losses.

Additional reporting by Idrees Ali.

