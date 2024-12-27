Letter: Contradictory beliefs can coexist, columnist says

Friday, December 27, 2024
I find David Shapiro’s commentary regarding faith in Sunday’s edition very enlightened. I tip my cap to Mr. Shapiro for being able to describe the importance of maintaining one’s personal beliefs without condemning others — it is indeed a profound ethic.
Tom Hoffman
Mililani
