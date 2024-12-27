Letter: Contradictory beliefs can coexist, columnist says

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

I find David Shapiro’s commentary regarding faith in Sunday’s edition very enlightened. I tip my cap to Mr. Shapiro for being able to describe the importance of maintaining one’s personal beliefs without condemning others — it is indeed a profound ethic.

Tom Hoffman

Mililani

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter