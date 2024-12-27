Letter: Poking holes in empty homes tax alternative

Joe Kent in a recent column bemoans what he thinks are technical problems with a UCLA study supporting an empty homes tax (“Honolulu not right venue for an effective empty-homes tax,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Dec. 5). But while arguing for his own preferred alternative, giving developers a blank check to do as they please, he makes a basic error. Kent has mixed his figures up.

He claims that since adopting zoning reforms, Auckland has seen falling housing costs. No such thing has occurred. Far from a 39% decline, prices have risen by as much as 61% — per a data portal by the Auckland City Council. While different sources cite slightly different figures, in all cases prices rose from mid-NZ$700,000 in 2016 to north of NZ$1.1 million in 2024.

Similarly, rental data from the Hikina Whakatutuki has Auckland rents at a weekly median of NZ$490 in 2016 and NZ$655 in 2024. That is a 33% increase, not the 33% decrease he claims.

Makana Hicks-Goo

Manoa

