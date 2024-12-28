Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Saturday, December 28, 2024 79° Today's Paper

Top News

At least 28 dead in fiery plane crash at South Korea airport

By Reuters

Today Last updated 4:03 p.m.

World news

YONHAP via REUTERS This screen grab from video footage captured near Muan International Airport in South Korea shows black smoke billowing into the air after a fatal air crash Sunday.
1/4
Swipe or click to see more

YONHAP via REUTERS

This screen grab from video footage captured near Muan International Airport in South Korea shows black smoke billowing into the air after a fatal air crash Sunday.

YONHAP via REUTERS Firefighters try to extinguish the blaze after an airplane at Muan International Airport in Muan, South Korea, on Sunday, killing at least 28 people.
2/4
Swipe or click to see more

YONHAP via REUTERS

Firefighters try to extinguish the blaze after an airplane at Muan International Airport in Muan, South Korea, on Sunday, killing at least 28 people.

YONHAP via REUTERS An aircraft crashed at Muan International Airport in Muan, South Korea, on Sunday (today in Hawaii), killing at least 28 people.
3/4
Swipe or click to see more

YONHAP via REUTERS

An aircraft crashed at Muan International Airport in Muan, South Korea, on Sunday (today in Hawaii), killing at least 28 people.

YONHAP via REUTERS Firefighters try to extinguish the blaze after an airplane at Muan International Airport in Muan, South Korea, on Sunday, killing at least 28 people.
4/4
Swipe or click to see more

YONHAP via REUTERS

Firefighters try to extinguish the blaze after an airplane at Muan International Airport in Muan, South Korea, on Sunday, killing at least 28 people.

YONHAP via REUTERS This screen grab from video footage captured near Muan International Airport in South Korea shows black smoke billowing into the air after a fatal air crash Sunday.
YONHAP via REUTERS Firefighters try to extinguish the blaze after an airplane at Muan International Airport in Muan, South Korea, on Sunday, killing at least 28 people.
YONHAP via REUTERS An aircraft crashed at Muan International Airport in Muan, South Korea, on Sunday (today in Hawaii), killing at least 28 people.
YONHAP via REUTERS Firefighters try to extinguish the blaze after an airplane at Muan International Airport in Muan, South Korea, on Sunday, killing at least 28 people.

SEOUL >> At least 28 people were killed when an airliner went off the runway and slammed into a wall at South Korea’s Muan International Airport on Sunday, Yonhap news agency reported.

The accident occurred as Jeju Air flight 7C2216, carrying 175 passengers and six crew on a flight from the Thai capital Bangkok, was landing at the airport in the south of the country, the report said.

Two people were found alive and rescue operations were still under way, a Muan fire official said. The official could not confirm the reports of 28 dead.

Authorities were working to rescue people in the tail section, an airport official told Reuters.

Video shared by local media showed the twin-engine aircraft skidding down the runway with no apparent landing gear before slamming into a wall in an explosion of flame and debris. Other photos showed smoke and fire engulfing parts of the plane.

Aviation tracking site FlightRadar24 said the aircraft appeared to be a Boeing 737-800. Boeing did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

South Korean acting President Choi Sang-mok, who was named interim leader of the country on Friday after the previous acting president was impeached amid an ongoing political crisis, ordered all-out rescue efforts, his office said.

His chief of staff convened an emergency meeting.

A Jeju Air spokesperson said the airline was checking the reports.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide