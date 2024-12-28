Storms delay thousands of flights across U.S.; deadly tornado hits Texas

Severe weather disrupted holiday travel today across the U.S. with deadly tornadoes in the southeast and heavy snow and wind on the west coast, delaying or canceling thousands of flights across the country.

Over 7,000 flights in the U.S. were delayed today, according to the tracking site FlightAware, and more than 200 were canceled.

About a third of the flights were delayed at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, according to FlightAware, and nearly half of the flights originating from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport and George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston were delayed.

At least 10 tornadoes touched down in the southeastern U.S. states of Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi today, leaving one person dead near Houston, the National Weather Service and local law enforcement said.

“Those numbers will probably go up,” said forecaster Aaron Gleason, with the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center.

The one death and four injuries were reported today in Brazoria County, Texas, about 45 miles south of Houston, according to the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Officials say that many homes and schools were severely damaged or destroyed. Images on social media show scattered ruins of homes and snapped trees and utility poles strewn across streets and lawns.

Out west, high winds, with gusts up to 150 mph in the high elevations of the Tahoe Basin in California and 50 mph at lower elevations hit the area this weekend and with heavy rainfall expected from San Francisco to Portland, Oregon, forecasters said.

Between 4 to 6 inches of rain are expected to fall before New Year’s Eve and up to 3 feet of snow in Lake Tahoe, forecasters said.

“Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines,” the Weather Service warned. “Widespread power outages are possible.”