On the Move: Ho‘ola ia Mauiakama

Ho‘ola ia Mauiakama Long Term Recovery Group has named Rhonda Alexander-Monkres its executive director. Alexander-Monkres was previously deputy director for long-term recovery with the American Red Cross and program manager for the Maui Financial Opportunity Center under Hawaiian Community Assets. She is also a certified HUD housing counselor and a first-time homebuyer education facilitator.

