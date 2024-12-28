On the Move: Ho‘ola ia Mauiakama

Saturday, December 28, 2024
By Michelle Ramos
Today
Rhonda Alexander-Monkres
Ho‘ola ia Mauiakama Long Term Recovery Group has named Rhonda Alexander-Monkres its executive director. Alexander-Monkres was previously deputy director for long-term recovery with the American Red Cross and program manager for the Maui Financial Opportunity Center under Hawaiian Community Assets. She is also a certified HUD housing counselor and a first-time homebuyer education facilitator.
