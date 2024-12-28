Scottie Scheffler to miss Maui tournament after hurting hand on Christmas

NEW YORK >> Scottie Scheffler will miss The Sentry tournament next month after the world No. 1 suffered an accidental puncture wound to his right hand preparing Christmas dinner and had to have surgery, the PGA Tour said on Friday.

Scheffler is expected to miss several weeks due to the injury as the 2025 season opens at the Plantation Course in Kapalua, Maui.

“On Christmas Day while preparing dinner, Scottie sustained a puncture wound to the palm of his right hand from a broken glass,” Scheffler’s manager, Blake Smith, said in a statement provided by the PGA Tour.

“Small glass fragments remained in the palm which required surgery. He has been told that he should be back to 100% in three to four weeks.”

It marks a disappointing start for the New Year after a blockbuster 2024 for Scheffler, who maintained his world No. 1 ranking for the whole season and was voted PGA Tour Player of the Year for a third consecutive time.

Scheffler picked up the Olympic gold medal, retained his Players Championship and won the Masters for a second time, capping it all off with the season-long FedExCup title.