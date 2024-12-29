Honolulu police investigate murder of woman, 45, at Haleiwa park

Honolulu police are investigating the murder of a 45-year-old woman at a Haleiwa park.

At about 12:35 a.m. today, Honolulu police District 3 patrol officers responded to a call of an argument that escalated to the stabbing of a woman at a Haleiwa park. Officers observed a 45-year-old woman lying on the ground unresponsive and bleeding profusely, while another 33-year-old woman was bleeding from her leg area. Officers rendered aid until Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel arrived.

Both victims were transported to a nearby hospital. The older woman was in critical condition and was pronounced dead at 2:55 a.m., but the younger woman was treated and then released. Their identities were not immediately released.

The 38-year-old male suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

An initial investigation determined that both victims were drinking and hanging out with the suspect. An argument escalated with the suspect stabbing both victims and fleeing the scene.

At 11 a.m., the suspect was arrested for murder in the second degree and assault in the second degree.

Charges will be sought with the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney.