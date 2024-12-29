Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Sunday, December 29, 2024 78° Today's Paper

Top News

Ill hiker in her 60s rescued on Diamond Head Crater Trail

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today

STAR-ADVERTISER

STAR-ADVERTISER

A female in her 60s became ill on the Diamond Head Crater Trail today and had to be rescued after being unable to descend the trail on her own.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 1:19 p.m. and responded with six units staffed with 17 personnel. The first unit arrived on the scene at 1:29 p.m. and ascended the trail on foot. The second-arriving company secured a nearby landing zone to prepare for air operations.

HFD personnel arrived at the hiker’s location at 1:39 p.m. where they conducted a medical assessment and provided basic life support. The hiker was then transported via Air 1 to the landing zone where medical care was transferred to Emergency Medical Services at 2:08 p.m.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide