Ill hiker in her 60s rescued on Diamond Head Crater Trail

A female in her 60s became ill on the Diamond Head Crater Trail today and had to be rescued after being unable to descend the trail on her own.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 1:19 p.m. and responded with six units staffed with 17 personnel. The first unit arrived on the scene at 1:29 p.m. and ascended the trail on foot. The second-arriving company secured a nearby landing zone to prepare for air operations.

HFD personnel arrived at the hiker’s location at 1:39 p.m. where they conducted a medical assessment and provided basic life support. The hiker was then transported via Air 1 to the landing zone where medical care was transferred to Emergency Medical Services at 2:08 p.m.