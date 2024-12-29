Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Sunday, December 29, 2024 79° Today's Paper

Top News

Tourist killed in shark attack in Egypt’s Marsa Alam resort

By Menna Alaa and Hatem Maher / Reuters

Today

CAIRO >> One tourist was killed and another was injured in a shark attack in Egypt’s Marsa Alam resort, the environment ministry said in a statement on Sunday without giving the nationalities of those involved.

There are sharks in the Red Sea but encounters with them are relatively rare.

The ministry said the attack occurred in deep water outside the designated swimming zone near the jetties in northern Marsa Alam, adding that swimming out from the jetties was prohibited and the jetties would be closed for two days from Monday.

Marsa Alam is an Egyptian coastal town known for its coral reefs, marine life and beaches.

The last similar incident was in June 2023 when a tiger shark killed a Russian national in Hurghada, another coastal city on the Red Sea north of Marsa Alam.

Last month a tourist boat capsized in the same area, leaving four dead and seven missing.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide