On the Move: Damon Key Leong Kupchak Hastert

Damon Key Leong Kupchak Hastert has hired Leina-Mei S. “Sunny” Johnson as an associate in its litigation and dispute resolution, construction law and business and commercial law practice groups. Johnson’s experience includes serving as a summer associate at the firm, judicial extern at the Fairfax Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., and law clerk at the Department of Commerce Commercial Law Development Program in Washington, D.C.

