Vital Statistics: Dec. 20-26, 2024
Marriage licenses and birth certificates
Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.
MARRIAGES
Filed on Oahu, Dec. 20-26
>> Sean Noritaka Barker and Megan Mieko Iwanaga
>> William Gabriel Beauchamp and Tiera Donatra Beauchamp
>> Ray Bentley and Jacquiline Sadaya Nacionales
>> Jordan Trae Bernhardy and Monica Sequra Jones
>> Arpan Chopra and Jasmine Hyun Jung Wong
>> Beth Rae Cole and Victor John Wolfe
>> Juan Esteban Colmenarez Lugo and Vanessa Megumi Melendez Makimoto
>> Shirley Ann Leilani Cruz-Keawe and Ryleigh Keola o Kalani Keliikuewa Moniz-Thornton
>> Mia Serena deLara and Branson Paul Pomaikae Campos
>> Carla Diaz and Rene Jose Aguilarte
>> Leslie Ka Yan Diep and Vincent Fredrick Icalia
>> Katharina Dietz and Philipp Steven Reder
>> Amara Allison Eap and Rowan Kealohaokamoana Gragas
>> Shauna Leina‘Ala Ellis and Jordon Harris Kalani Ako
>> Jose Luis Espada Perez and Monika Albert
>> Jonathan Cedar Garner and Brooklynn Rose Monsivaiz
>> Calvin Hayes and Rebeca Estrada De Santiago
>> Joshua Hunter Hightower and Nivea Mae Jose Nieva
>> Steven Shaoxiang Hou and Guoyuan Sha
>> David Hurng and Tiffany Sadako Wong
>> John Francis Ingalls V and Singne Hamilton Brown
>> Yu Yan Lin and John Zhu
>> Blaze Wayne Kunio Keaolamaika‘imaikeakua Lovell and Cassandra Rae Tjaden Ordonio
>> Elsa Thi Lyckman and Benjamin Marcus Kealoha Nobriga
>> Alissa Victoria Maw and Hunter Brent Bybee
>> Adam Haejun Miyasato and Ashley Elizabeth Seidel
>> Jonathan Montoya and Maria Stephanie Duarte
>> Rajnarayan Pilaka and Swathi Somisetty
>> Ema Popovic and Om Vikas Keely
>> Monica Taototo and Herman Jireah Fuimaono
>> Miracle Lisa Ualesulafaleoieie Vaiaga’e and Maxwell John Mavromatis
>> Tyler Jon Vandergriff Sr. and Starla Renee Ward
>> Sean Wong and Natsuki Soga
>> Kolby Kukona Kuahi Yamamura- Sojot and Rochelle Baraoidan Domingo
>> Sara Yatabe and Koutaro Hikosaka
BIRTHS
Filed on Oahu, Dec. 20-26
>> Kaleah Bree Medina Agustin
>> Erdem Altantsooj
>> Raxsten-Rage Hanamaikai Kahinumekealoha‘okeakua Jordan Balgas-Basques
>> Luciano Hoku Bell
>> Zayn Carter Gamble
>> Brielle Joy Hawkins
>> Havilah Rayne Ho‘olokahiokalani Hiebert
>> Lila Laura Langidrik
>> Nanea Viole Sanoe Manu- Santiago
>> Destiny Jane Ott
>> Paulieyah Eve Bontia Pahayo
>> Andreyah Grace Picciarelli
>> Lyanna Aurora Puente Medina
>> Kyren-Blue Kaikoa Rivera- Shibuya
>> Alexan Gabriel Schild
>> Sarah Yukiko Sekiya
>> Aria Kiyomi Shimotsu
>> Scarlett Carriel Studley
>> Salamasina Elikapeka- Kamekona Taalo-Taumoepeau
>> Kohaku Kai Urahama
>> Emry Ka‘ulawena Yoshida