Vital Statistics: Dec. 20-26, 2024

Today

Marriage licenses and birth certificates

Each week, the Honolulu Star-­Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.

MARRIAGES

Filed on Oahu, Dec. 20-26

>> Sean Noritaka Barker and Megan Mieko Iwanaga

>> William Gabriel Beauchamp and Tiera Donatra Beauchamp

>> Ray Bentley and Jacquiline Sadaya Nacionales

>> Jordan Trae Bernhardy and Monica Sequra Jones

>> Arpan Chopra and Jasmine Hyun Jung Wong

>> Beth Rae Cole and Victor John Wolfe

>> Juan Esteban Colmenarez Lugo and Vanessa Megumi Melendez Makimoto

>> Shirley Ann Leilani Cruz-Keawe and Ryleigh Keola o Kalani Keliikuewa Moniz-Thornton

>> Mia Serena deLara and Branson Paul Pomaikae Campos

>> Carla Diaz and Rene Jose Aguilarte

>> Leslie Ka Yan Diep and Vincent Fredrick Icalia

>> Katharina Dietz and Philipp Steven Reder

>> Amara Allison Eap and Rowan Kealohaokamoana Gragas

>> Shauna Leina‘Ala Ellis and Jordon Harris Kalani Ako

>> Jose Luis Espada Perez and Monika Albert

>> Jonathan Cedar Garner and Brooklynn Rose Monsivaiz

>> Calvin Hayes and Rebeca Estrada De Santiago

>> Joshua Hunter Hightower and Nivea Mae Jose Nieva

>> Steven Shaoxiang Hou and Guoyuan Sha

>> David Hurng and Tiffany Sadako Wong

>> John Francis Ingalls V and Singne Hamilton Brown

>> Yu Yan Lin and John Zhu

>> Blaze Wayne Kunio Keaolamaika‘imaikeakua Lovell and Cassandra Rae Tjaden Ordonio

>> Elsa Thi Lyckman and Benjamin Marcus Kealoha Nobriga

>> Alissa Victoria Maw and Hunter Brent Bybee

>> Adam Haejun Miyasato and Ashley Elizabeth Seidel

>> Jonathan Montoya and Maria Stephanie Duarte

>> Rajnarayan Pilaka and Swathi Somisetty

>> Ema Popovic and Om Vikas Keely

>> Monica Taototo and Herman Jireah Fuimaono

>> Miracle Lisa Ualesulafaleoieie Vaiaga’e and Maxwell John Mavromatis

>> Tyler Jon Vandergriff Sr. and Starla Renee Ward

>> Sean Wong and Natsuki Soga

>> Kolby Kukona Kuahi Yamamura- Sojot and Rochelle Baraoidan Domingo

>> Sara Yatabe and Koutaro Hikosaka

BIRTHS

Filed on Oahu, Dec. 20-26

>> Kaleah Bree Medina Agustin

>> Erdem Altantsooj

>> Raxsten-Rage Hanamaikai Kahinumekealoha‘okeakua Jordan Balgas-Basques

>> Luciano Hoku Bell

>> Zayn Carter Gamble

>> Brielle Joy Hawkins

>> Havilah Rayne Ho‘olokahioka­lani Hiebert

>> Lila Laura Langidrik

>> Nanea Viole Sanoe Manu- Santiago

>> Destiny Jane Ott

>> Paulieyah Eve Bontia Pahayo

>> Andreyah Grace Picciarelli

>> Lyanna Aurora Puente Medina

>> Kyren-Blue Kaikoa Rivera- Shibuya

>> Alexan Gabriel Schild

>> Sarah Yukiko Sekiya

>> Aria Kiyomi Shimotsu

>> Scarlett Carriel Studley

>> Salamasina Elikapeka- Kamekona Taalo-Taumoepeau

>> Kohaku Kai Urahama

>> Emry Ka‘ulawena Yoshida

