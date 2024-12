Bengals wide receiver Andrei Iosivas ran onto the field before the game against the Denver Broncos on Saturday. The Punahou graduate caught three passes for 59 yards in the 30-24 overtime win.

University of Hawaii

>> Jonah Laulu, Raiders defensive lineman: Came off the bench in the win over the Saints and made two tackles. The seventh rounder had started five of the last six games and has at least one tackle in five straight contests. He has played in more games than 20 of the defensive linemen selected before him.

>> Rigoberto Sanchez, Colts punter: Was counted on to boot the ball only once in the loss to the Giants, unleashing a 32-yarder and forcing a fair catch at the 10-yard line. He also served as holder on Matt Gay’s two field goals and three extra points. Gay has not missed a kick from inside 50 yards all season. Sanchez appeared in his 112th NFL game, passing Vince Manuwai and Leo Goeas for 16th among former Warriors.

>> Jahlani Tavai, Patriots linebacker: Led the team with 10 tackles, five of them solo, in the loss the Chargers. He played in 75% of the defensive snaps in the blowout and almost half of the special teams snaps. It was his third time this season with double-digit stops, his previous high was two last season.

KAMEHAMEHA

>> Kamu Grugier-Hill, Vikings linebacker: Played on special teams but didn’t record a tackle in the win over the Packers. He has played in 131 NFL games, if he can find a team next year, Kani Kauahi’s record of 140 games by a player from Kamehameha is within reach. Rocky Freitas is second with 134 games.

MILILANI

>> Darius Muasau, Giants linebacker: Started in the win over the Colts and amassed eight tackles, three of them solo and one of them for a loss. He has made 33 tackles in his last four games, all starts in place of injured veteran Bobby Okereke. Of the linebackers taken before him in the NFL draft, 12 of them have fewer solo tackles than Muasau.

PUNAHOU

>> DeForest Buckner, Colts defensive tackle: Started in the loss to the Giants and assisted on five tackles, all of them on running plays within three yards of the line of scrimmage. It was the first time in 46 starts he has failed to have a solo stop but earned his 601st career tackle, third among former Oregon players behind Patrick Chung (778) and T.J. Ward (607).

>> Ka‘imi Fairbairn, Texans kicker: Did not attempt a field goal or extra point in the loss to the Ravens and the only time he was on the field was for the opening kickoff, which he booted to the 2-yard line and it was returned 23 yards. It was the first time he failed to score a point since 2021 and just the fourth time in his career and the third time he played only one snap.

>> Andrei Iosivas, Bengals receiver: Earned four targets and caught three of them in the win over the Broncos, covering 59 yards. He caught a 50-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter but it was nullified by an illegal shift penalty. Cincinnati’s winning drive began with a 16-yard pass to Iosivas, who had three of Cincinnati’s seven longest plays. Despite not starting, Iosivas had the second-most snaps behind Ja’Marr Chase but was fourth in targets.

>> Marist Liufau, Cowboys linebacker: Made his third straight start in the loss to the Eagles, collecting three solo tackles and an assist. He crushed Philadelphia quarterback Kenny Pickett for a strip sack in the second quarter but a teammate was whistled for illegal contact to nullify the play and lead the Eagles to the go-ahead touchdown.

SAINT LOUIS

>> Nick Herbig, Steelers linebacker: Came off the bench and got to Patrick Mahomes once in the loss to the Chiefs, playing 23 snaps on defense and 18 on special teams. He hasn’t had a sack in four games, his longest stretch without one is the first five games of his career.

>> Marcus Mariota, Commanders quarterback: Held the clipboard in the win over the Falcons, the fourth time this season he has had a sideline view of one of his former teams. The Commanders have won three of those contests.

>> Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins quarterback: Went from questionable on Friday to out of Sunday’s win over the Browns because of a hip injury. It is the first time he has missed a game due to a hip injury since his final season at Alabama in 2019, he has suffered three concussions to go with broken bones in his hand, thumb and ribs since leaving Saint Louis. He also has sprained his knee, ankle and thumb and strained his quad.

WAIANAE

>> Kana‘i Mauga, Raiders linebacker: Was inactive for the win over the Saints, missing his second straight contest. He missed last week’s game because of an illness and was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday due to a calf issue but practiced in full on Friday and had no injury designation. He has played only 16 of 49 games in his career, but is was only the fourth time he was a healthy scratch.