2 dead, 20 wounded in fireworks explosion in Salt Lake

Two people are dead and at least 20 wounded after a fireworks cache exploded around midnight in Salt Lake.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said personnel responded at 12:01 a.m.today to Keaka Drive to an explosion with “multiple patients injured from an apparent firework blast. Multiple ambulance crews and Field Operations Supervisors responded. Paramedics on scene were able to identify a total of 22 patients.”

“Of the 22 patients, 2 were pronounced dead on scene and 20 were transported in serious or critical condition to various hospitals throughout the island,” according to EMS.

Honolulu police and firefighters also responded.

The Honolulu Police Department said in a social media post at 1:45 am., “Major Incident in the Salt Lake area. This is a fireworks-related incident with multiple casualties. HPD, HFD, and EMS are on the scene providing care and security. Please avoid the area,” read a tweet from the Honolulu Police Department at 1:45 am.

HPD told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser early this morning that the casualty numbers are not confirmed and investigators remain at the scene on Keaka Drive.