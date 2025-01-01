High-rise blaze in Moiliili caused by electrical fire in unit walls

A smoldering electrical fire inside the wall between two 11th-floor units brought firefighters to 2724 Kahoaloha Lane in Moiliili this afternoon.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 2:32 p.m. about a possible fire at the 25-story residential building and dispatched seven units staffed with approximately 26 personnel. The first unit arrived at 2:38 p.m. with no fire visible.

Residents reported the smell of smoke coming from the 10th or 11th floor, according to HFD, and firefighters secured a water supply and building standpipe while investigating. They discovered heavy smoke coming from a unit on the 11th floor and forced entry into that unit and the unit adjacent and extinguished the fire at 3:01 p.m., HFD said.

No injuries were reported and a damage estimate was not available.