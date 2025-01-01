Hiker rescued after spending the night on Wahiawa trail

Honolulu Fire Department personnel rescued a hiker today who spent New Year’s Eve on the Wahiawa Hills Trail.

HFD received a 991 call at 6:42 p.m. Tuesday about a male who had been hiking for approximately four hours when he became lost and was unable to descend the trail on his own. Due to inclement weather, the search was suspended at 8:02 p.m. and resumed at first light today.

Rescue personnel arrived at the hikerʻs location at 6:58 a.m. Rescuers and the uninjured hiker were airlifted by helicopter to a landing zone at 7:07 a.m.