New Year’s Day house fire in Kapahulu under investigation

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today

Ten Honolulu Fire Department units staffed with approximatley 40 personnel battled a New Year’s Day blaze at a home at 702 Palani Ave. in Kapahulu.

The fire was reported at 11:32 a.m. today, and the first HFD unit arrived on scene five minutes later to find flames under a single-story residence. The fire was extinguished at 12:16 p.m.

HFD said the American Red Cross was notified to provide support to the affected residents.

An investigation has been initiated to determine the fire’s origin and cause as well as a damage estimate.

