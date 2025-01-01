Suspected drunk driver kills pedestrian 2 minutes into 2025, Big Island police say

Two minutes into the new year, a man who was setting up fireworks in a South Kona roadway was fatally injured in a vehicle collision involving a suspected intoxicated driver, Hawaii island police said today.

The victim was identified as Jelson Kainue Leslie, 52, of Captain Cook.

The driver, 23-year-old Kelly Kaikili Losalio of Captain Cook, was arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant and negligent homicide. He remained in custody at the Kealakehe Police Station as the investigation continues, police said.

The crash was reported at 12:02 a.m., and officers responded to the scene on the 82-1000 block of Kinue Road in a residential area mauka of the Captain Cook police substation. Investigators determined that a white 2018 Honda Accord allegedly driven by Losalio was traveling east when it struck Leslie as he was setting up fireworks on the roadway in celebration of the new year.

After striking the pedestrian, the Honda collided with a parked white 1998 Chevrolet pickup truck, police said. Leslie was transported to Kona Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1 a.m.

Police said preliminary findings suggest that both speed and impairment contributed to the collision.

The Hawaii Police Department’s Area II Traffic Enforcement unit is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact officer Dayson Taniguchi at 808-326-4646, ext. 229, or at dayson.taniguchi@hawaiicounty.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300.