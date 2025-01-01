Letter: Actions must be taken now on invasive species

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Thanks to a recent writer for their letter in support of doing everything we can to eradicate invasive species while there’s still time to do so effectively (“Make real effort to rid isles of invasive species,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 26).

Performative, ineffective public actions have got to go — and so do the pests that might kill our beloved palm trees. Get busy!

Ellen Wilhite

Kaneohe

