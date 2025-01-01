Letter: Climate change view is akin to Rorschach test

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

I think how people respond to climate change is a kind of Rorschach test in that it seems to invoke a pretty deep response in some people.

I believe climate change end-of-times predictions are archetypal religious devices used to change culture and activate individuals. And carbon taxes are the same as medieval Catholic indulgences, because neither work.

Jeff McCammack

Wailuku

