Letter: Good is all around; just don’t take it for granted

We live in a world of the good, the bad and the ugly. We tend to focus on the bad and the ugly because they are amplified in the newspapers and on TV and social media.

The good is out there — it’s sometimes hard to find, but it’s there.

For example, the lady at Subway who gave me a bunch of coupons to use. I hope she’s reading this. The guy with an armful of purchases at 7-Eleven, who was so appreciative of me for holding the door open for him as he exited. The driver waving me to go as I was leaving a busy shopping center.

If you’re looking for the bad and the ugly, you can find them very easily these days. It tends to be overlooked, or taken for granted, but there is good out there, and there are good people in this world, too.

Judd Ota

Aiea

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter