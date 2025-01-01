Letter: New jail is needed for humane housing, rehab

An artist’s rendering of the proposed new Oahu Community Correctional Center is shown here.

I write in support of Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Director Tommy Johnson’s pleas to provide humane housing for the incarcerated men of Hawaii (“New correctional facility long overdue,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Dec. 29). The time for a new facility is way past due, indeed.

If we remove someone from society for the safety of that society, the burden is on us to provide for healing and restoration for the offender. This includes an environment where he can pay his dues and recover his humanity. Oahu Community Correctional Center is barely that place.

If we have the gall to spend billions on the physical structure of a rail, we must surely provide a physical structure for the rehabilitation of societal members, where human lives are at stake. The vision is now here; it ought to be realized here and now.

Betsy Connors

Kailua

