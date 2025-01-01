Letter: Trash haulers’ too-early start time bad for many

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

I can personally relate to the words of a person on Oahu, saying, “Nobody should have to live like this” (“Trash collection bane must end in 2025,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Dec. 29). I also have been profoundly impacted by the noise pollution from the early morning trash operations of the private refuse haulers.

There is no justification for this noise pollution to occur before 3 a.m. Actions must be taken with political priority, compassion and a creative imagination to overcome any objections to keeping the status quo.

The communities impacted by this issue have long voiced their concerns to the Honolulu City Council members. Requiring the private trash haulers to start their operations at 6 a.m. is reasonable.

Sally Manglicmot

Waikiki

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter