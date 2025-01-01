Off the news: Enjoy, but beware, beauty of lava flows

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The lava flow at Halemaumau Crater has been intermittent, but this advisory is eternal: Safety comes first, where volcano-watching is concerned.

Some eruption-watchers had ventured into an off-limits zone, and a toddler last week had come frighteningly close to a tumble over a 400-foot cliff, according to Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park.

Kilauea is a real draw, for residents and visitors, during eruptions. All should check out the Plan Your Visit page (www.nps.gov/havo/planyourvisit/index.htm). Once there, stay within bounds. Enjoy the beauty, without the danger.