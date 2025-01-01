Off the news: Here’s to healing contracts for nurses

Wednesday, January 1, 2025
Kauai awaits, with more than a bit of anxiety, for news of 159 nurses’ votes, concluding at 8 tonight, on whether to authorize a possible strike at Wilcox Medical Center. That follows a similar positioning by the 1,900 unionized nurses at The Queen’s Medical Center, main and West Oahu campuses.
After Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women & Children weathered two strikes and an 18-day management lockout against nurses earlier this year, it’s plain these standoffs can lead to real disruptions. Let’s hope for better news on the health-care front in 2025.