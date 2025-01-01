Inauguration ceremonies for mayor, Council to take place Thursday

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Inauguration ceremonies for Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s second term and the incoming Honolulu City Council will take place separately Thursday.

For Blangiardi, who returns to the city’s top elective office following an overwhelming victory in which he took over 78% of the vote during the Aug. 10 primary election, two events will be held that day.

The first will see the mayor take his oath of office at Honolulu Hale at 9 a.m.

The invitation-only ceremony will be for the mayor and members of his city Cabinet, the Mayor’s Office said.

“It is for family and Cabinet members,” Scott Humber, the mayor’s communications director, told the Honolulu Star-­Advertiser.

Former Associate Justice of the Hawaii Supreme Court Steven Levinson will swear in Blangiardi and Managing Director Mike Formby.

City Clerk Glen Takahashi will swear in the mayor’s Cabinet members. That includes city Prosecuting Attorney Steven Alm, who ran unopposed during the primary election, receiving 100% of the vote.

Per the City Charter, following a mayoral election, the mayor and directors need to be sworn in before noon Jan. 2.

The day’s highlight will be a formal program at Mission Memorial Auditorium, 550 S. King St., beginning at 5 p.m.

The inaugural program will feature an opening oli and mele by Halau Hiiakainamakalehua and a traditional Hawaiian blessing by Kahu Kordell Kekoa.

Musical performances will include Na Hoku Hanohano Award winner Henry Kapono and the Royal Hawaiian Band Glee Club.

There will be a keynote address by Hokule‘a Master Navigator Nainoa Thompson and an inaugural address by Blangiardi.

“As I prepare to take the oath for a second term as mayor, I am deeply honored and inspired by the trust our community has placed in me and our administration,” Blangiardi said in a statement.

“Serving this city has been the challenge, responsibility, and privilege of a lifetime, and we are committed to building on the progress we have made together,” the mayor said. “In this new term, we will double down on efforts to improve quality of life, create more opportunities for all, and ensure Oahu’s brighter, more resilient future.”

“I feel our journey is just beginning, and I am excited to work for our city and our great team of dedicated, hardworking public servants to achieve our shared vision,” he added.

The mayor’s 5 p.m. ­ceremony will be broadcast live on Olelo 55. It will also be streamed live on the mayor’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, the City Council also returns for a new term starting this year.

At noon inside the Council Chambers, the nine-member panel will officially commence the new year with a ceremonial swearing-in of one newly elected and four returning Council members.

The ceremony symbolizes a continued dedication to public service and incorporating new perspectives into the city’s governance, Council staff said.

Council member-elect Scott Nishimoto, who will serve Council District 5, will be sworn in.

Nishimoto ran against two competitors in the primary election but cruised to an outright victory as he tallied 13,339 votes, or over 71%, for Council District 5, which encompasses urban Honolulu.

That seat was up for grabs after Council member Calvin Say declared he would not seek reelection due to health concerns. Say attended his final meeting as a serving Council member Dec. 11.

A lawyer and former state House representative, Nishimoto will represent a district that spans Palolo Valley, St. Louis Heights, Manoa, Moiliili, McCully, Ala Moana, Makiki and portions of Kakaako.

During the primary election, the Council’s incumbent Vice Chair Esther Kia‘aina ran against three opponents to retain her Council District 3 Windward Oahu seat, garnering 58.2% of the vote.

Since 2021 she has represented the Council district that includes Ahuimanu, Heeia, Haiku, Kaneohe, Mau­na­wili, Kailua, Olomana, Enchanted Lake and Waimanalo.

Returning Council members Radiant Cordero, Augie Tulba and Andria Tupola — who all ran unopposed during the August primary — as well as Nishimoto and Kia‘aina, will be sworn in by Hawaii Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald.

Council Chair Tommy Waters will lead the inauguration and preside over the Council’s first official meeting of 2025.

“Over the past two years, the Honolulu City Council, in close partnership with the city administration, has made significant and meaningful progress in addressing Oahu’s housing crisis, enhancing the safety and well-being of our residents, and figuring out new and creative ways to ease the confounding cost-of-living increases that are increasingly burdening our local families,” Waters said in a statement.

“These are perennial problems, and as we look to the future, our Council members are determined and excited to work with each of their respective district constituents to build on the progress we’ve made to create positive change and a better future for the entire community,” he added.

Waters, as well as Council members Tyler Dos Santos-Tam, Val Okimoto and Matt Weyer, will continue their respective four-year terms, having taken their oaths of office Jan. 2, 2023.

This will be the Council’s first official meeting of 2025.

The ceremony’s opening protocols include an oli, or chant, and the Message of Aloha by Vicky Holt Takamine — Pua Alii ‘Ilima kumu hula, founder of PA‘I Foundation and Hawaiian cultural practitioner.

The Royal Hawaiian Band will perform traditional Hawaiian music.

Seating within the chamber is primarily reserved for the Council’s invited guests. Should any seats remain, seating for the public will begin at around 11:50 a.m.

Public parking will be limited, but metered stalls may be available in the city’s Municipal Parking lot at the Civic Center.