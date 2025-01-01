Kokua Line: How will I know about ‘extra’ stimulus pay?

Question: How will I know if I am getting the extra stimulus payment? When would I get it? Do I have to submit a form?

Answer: It’s not an extra stimulus payment; it’s for people who filed a 2021 federal income tax return and were eligible for the pandemic-era Recovery Rebate Credit but didn’t claim it, according to the Internal Revenue Service. The RRC is a refundable tax credit for filers who did not receive all economic impact payments, also known as stimulus, for which they were eligible.

The IRS said in a Dec. 20 news release that 1 million tax filers would receive payments of up to $1,400 each by late January. These filers don’t need to do anything to claim the payment and should receive a letter saying it’s on the way.

“Looking at our internal data, we realized that one million taxpayers overlooked claiming this complex credit when they were actually eligible. To minimize headaches and get this money to eligible taxpayers, we’re making these payments automatic, meaning these people will not be required to go through the extensive process of filing an amended return to receive it,” IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel said in the news release.

So, to answer your third question, if you filed a 2021 federal tax return, you don’t need to do anything more regarding this payment — most eligible filers received it at the time or will get it soon in the automatic adjustment. However, if you did not file a 2021 federal income tax return, you must do so by April 15 to claim the RRC if eligible, the IRS said.

“Eligible taxpayers who did not file must file a tax return to claim a Recovery Rebate Credit, even if their income from a job, business or other source was minimal or non-existent,” the news release said.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

A refundable tax credit means you can get a refund even if you don’t owe any tax. “Tax credits are amounts you subtract from your bottom-line tax due when you file your tax return. Most tax credits can reduce your tax only until it reaches $0. Refundable credits go beyond that to give you any remaining credit as a refund. That’s why it’s best to file taxes even if you don’t have to. Many people who qualify for refundable credits miss out on refunds because they don’t file,” the IRS explains on its website.

Q: My neighbors and I are delighted to see the newly refurbished Dillingham Fountain. We watched it deteriorate over several years, and now it’s repainted and has all new lights. Many thanks to everyone who made this happen! One of the workers taking down the screen around it told me it would be on by Christmas, and so it was! But it’s been on only briefly a few times since then. Before the shutdown it was running 6 to 10 p.m., to save water. Can you tell us what the new plan is? Obviously, we’d love to see it in the daytime, too!

A: The repaired fountain is back to its regular schedule of 6 to 10 p.m. nightly, Nate Serota, spokesperson for Honolulu’s Department of Parks and Recreation, said Tuesday in an email. The circular illuminated fountain, at 2947 Kalakaua Ave. in Kapiolani Regional Park, is dedicated to the memory of Louise G. Dillingham, who served on DPR’s board from 1931 until 1964. An earlier version was first erected in 1919 and has been rebuilt and repaired numerous times over the years.

Mahalo

This “thank you” is late in coming to a wonderful person named Mike. I fell on both knees on the sidewalk on Kuakini Street, and he helped me up. I could barely stand as I was hurting so much. He told me to wait while he got his car to drive me home. I told him I was OK and could walk (I lied). I was reluctant to get into a stranger’s car. He helped me into his car and made “small talk” to make me feel at ease and drove me home. He asked me if I would be OK, and I told him “yes” and thanked him. Here’s to you, Mike — may you have a lot of good rewards for helping this old lady. — A reader

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 2-200, Honolulu, HI 96813; call 808-529-4773; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.