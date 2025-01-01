Town hall meetings slated on proposed sewer fee hikes

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

A city-initiated measure that calls for a more than 124% increase to sewer fees for Honolulu’s average single-family residential customer over a 10-year period will be part of upcoming city-hosted town hall meetings in January.

The city Department of Environmental Services invites the public to participate in the next two town hall meetings to discuss the proposed sewer fee increases that are set to take effect July 1.

These meetings aim to inform residents about the rationale behind the fee adjustments, the extent of the increases and a proposed customer assistance program, and to provide an opportunity for questions and feedback, the city said.

At prior town hall meetings, residents learned about the city’s wastewater program and the proposed fee increases, and participated in a question-and-answer session, the city said.

ENV encourages the community to continue participating in the upcoming meetings.

The town hall meeting schedule includes:

>> Friday: Aina Haina Community Park, 827 W. Hind Drive, 5:30 to 7 p.m.

>> Monday: Kalanianaole Beach Park, 89 Laumania Ave., Waianae, 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the craft room.

Under Bill 60, ENV proposes to increase sewer fees annually for the next 10 years — by 9% over the first six years starting July 1, followed by smaller annual increases of 8%, 7%, 6% and 5% over the subsequent four years.

These adjustments amount to a total increase of 115% across all rate-paying classes over a 10-year period. The city said these increases are necessary to address rising operational costs and fund critical projects within ENV’s $10.1 billion capital improvement program, scheduled for 2025 to 2040.

Currently, the city says, an average single-family residential sewer bill totals approximately $110.89 a month. By July 1 that bill would rise to $122.05 a month.

And by July 2034, the city predicts, the average monthly sewer bill will be $248.53 — a 124.1% increase from the current average sewer bill.

Rate hikes for commercial or nonresidential customers mirror the increase to residents, the city said.

To mitigate the impact on low-income households, ENV plans to launch the Customer Assistance for Residential Environmental Services, or CARES, program.

Eligible households earning less than 80% of the area median income could qualify for monthly credits of $20 to $25 on their fixed sewer charges.

For more information about the proposed sewer fee increases and0 the CARES program, or to view detailed projections, visit ENV’s website.