Sugar Bowl postponed until Thursday after New Orleans attack

The Sugar Bowl between Georgia and Notre Dame has been postponed until Thursday following the deadly truck attack in New Orleans’ French Quarter early this morning, Sugar Bowl Chief Executive Officer Jeff Hundley announced today.

The FBI is investigating the incident as an act of terrorism. The postponement comes as law enforcement continues to comb the crime scene and secure the French Quarter.

A shelter in place is in effect for the Bulldogs at their team hotel, ESPN reported.

“The Sugar Bowl Committee is devastated by the terrible events from early this morning. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. We are in ongoing discussions with authorities on the local, state, and federal levels and will communicate further details as they become available,” Hundley said in a statement earlierto day.

Early this morning, a driver “hell-bent on creating the carnage and damage that he did” drove his pickup at high speeds through the crowds on Bourbon Street, killing 10 people and injuring at least 35, police said.

Law enforcement identified the suspect as Shamsud Din Jabbar, 42, a U.S. citizen from Texas. A flag of the terrorist group known as ISIS was recovered from the suspect’s vehicle, police said.

“It was very intentional behavior,” Anne Kirkpatrick, the New Orleans Police superintendent, said. “This man was trying to run over as many people as he could.”

Explosive devices were found on the scene, according to multiple reports, and New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell called the incident a “terrorist attack.”

Authorities said the male suspect exited his truck with an assault rifle and opened fire on police officers before he was killed by return fire. At least two officers were shot and wounded, officials said.

It’s unclear what time Thursday night’s CFP quarterfinal between the No. 2 seed Bulldogs (11-2) and No. 7 Fighting Irish (12-1) will kick off.