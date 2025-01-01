UH coach Ganot will use different rotations in order to keep rolling

This new year, the Hawaii basketball team’s resolve is to revolve.

After 12 games, the Rainbow Warriors have to whittle the rotation to 10 players, although two more are getting close to increased minutes. And while the ’Bows went with the same starting five for the three Diamond Head Classic games, there were different lineups during crunch time of each contest.

“This group might be one of those teams that you’re going to mix it up a little more than years past,” UH coach Eran Ganot said. “I think certain guys emerge, and you kind of have your consistent group. Everybody has to be ready off the bench, as you’ve seen. Guys have stayed ready, and they’ve helped us. … It’s been different guys on different nights.”

Last season’s top five UH scorers in Big West games completed their NCAA eligibility. Ryan Rapp, who started 16 of 20 league games last year, suffered a broken hand during the summer and did not play in the first three games this season.

“We’ve been immune from the new faces over the years that other people have been going through,” Ganot said of breaking in first-year ’Bows. “In a lot of ways, I wish we were further along. In a lot of ways, perspective is everything. I’m proud of how the new faces have hung in there together and are evolving.”

Two transfers — guard Marcus Greene from Houston Christian and forward Gytis Nemeiksa from Xavier — provided enough reserve power to eventually earn starting jobs. Nemeiksa is averaging 15.6 points and 6.4 rebounds in five starts.

Guard Aaron Hunkin-Claytor came off the bench to run the offense and lead the defense in the overtime victory over Oakland in the Diamond Head Classic’s third-place game. Hunkin-Claytor is a freshman who grew up in Wahiawa and attended ‘Iolani through his sophomore year before moving to California.

Also against Oakland, Harry Rouhliadeff, a 6-foot-9 junior, scored a career-high 15 points, including the go-ahead tip in overtime. It was 70-all when Greene put up a shot that did not fall. Rouhliadeff maneuvered past Buru Nivalurua for the tip to give the ’Bows a 72-70 lead with 46 seconds to play.

“I tipped it, and the dude from Oakland tipped it in in the end,” Rouhliadeff said. “I guess the offensive player gets the credit.”

Asked if it was an offensive goaltend, Rouhliadeff said, “I don’t think it was.”

Entering Thursday’s Big West game against visiting UC Santa Barbara, Ganot is counting on the ’Bows’ depth and versatility — and, most likely, a significant contribution from Rouhliadeff, who can play the four and five positions.

“He’s got leadership qualities,” Ganot said of Rouhliadeff, who was born and reared in Australia. “Third year in our program, which in this group right now is a veteran guy.” He can play inside and out. He stepped up in a lot of areas.”

Rouhliadeff was recruited largely based on his ability to hit 3s and battle in the low post. While he often rotates to the top of the key as a screen setter or deep shooter, Rouhliadeff has developed into an active baseline defender.

“His versatility is absolutely a strength of our being able to play him at the four and the five,” assistant coach Gibson Johnson said. “His ability to shoot the 3 and manipulate the defense with his passing — putting him in positions to be versatile — really helps our offense. And he’s done a good job on defense, as well. Not only can he guard the fours on the outside, but he can play post defense with the bigger guys.”

As an international player, Rouhliadeff does not receive name, image, likeness endorsements from American companies.

“I’m just focused on the team and the season right now,” Rouhliadeff said. “It’s for the purity of the sport. That’s why I’m here in the first place, to play basketball. I love this game. … Getting a free education is the No. 1 thing, and to play a sport, as well. Doing it for free is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

BIG WEST BASKETBALL

At SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Hawaii (8-4, 0-1 BW) vs. UC Santa Barbara (8-5, 0-2 BW)

>> Tip-off: 7:05 p.m. Thursday

>> TV: Spectrum Sports

>> Radio: 1420-AM; 92.7-FM