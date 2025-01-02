Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Thursday, January 2, 2025 71° Today's Paper

Top News

Apple to pay $95 million to settle Siri privacy lawsuit

By Jonathan Stempel / Reuters

Today Last updated 7:01 a.m.

Business

REUTERS/MANUEL ORBEGOZO/FILE PHOTO An attendee holds two iPhone 16s as Apple holds an event at the Steve Jobs Theater on its campus in Cupertino, Calif., in September 2024. Apple agreed to pay $95 million in cash to settle a proposed class action lawsuit claiming that its voice-activated Siri assistant violated users’ privacy.

REUTERS/MANUEL ORBEGOZO/FILE PHOTO

An attendee holds two iPhone 16s as Apple holds an event at the Steve Jobs Theater on its campus in Cupertino, Calif., in September 2024. Apple agreed to pay $95 million in cash to settle a proposed class action lawsuit claiming that its voice-activated Siri assistant violated users’ privacy.

Apple agreed to pay $95 million in cash to settle a proposed class action lawsuit claiming that its voice-activated Siri assistant violated users’ privacy.

A preliminary settlement was filed on Tuesday night in the Oakland, California federal court, and requires approval by U.S. District Judge Jeffrey White.

Mobile device owners complained that Apple routinely recorded their private conversations after they activated Siri unintentionally, and disclosed these conversations to third parties such as advertisers.

Voice assistants typically react when people use “hot words” such as “Hey, Siri.”

Two plaintiffs said their mentions of Air Jordan sneakers and Olive Garden restaurants triggered ads for those products. Another said he got ads for a brand-name surgical treatment after discussing it, he thought privately, with his doctor.

The class period runs from Sept. 17, 2014, to Dec. 31, 2024. It began when Siri incorporated the “Hey, Siri” feature that allegedly led to the unauthorized recordings.

Class members, estimated in the tens of millions, may receive up to $20 per Siri-enabled device, such as iPhones and Apple Watches.

Apple denied wrongdoing in agreeing to settle.

The Cupertino, California-based company and its lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comment today.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs did not immediately respond to similar requests. They may seek up to $28.5 million in fees, plus $1.1 million for expenses, from the settlement fund.

The $95 million is about nine hours of profit for Apple, whose net income was $93.74 billion in its latest fiscal year.

A similar lawsuit on behalf of users of Google’s Voice Assistant is pending in the San Jose, California federal court, in the same district as the Oakland court. The plaintiffs are represented by the same law firms as in the Apple case.

The case is Lopez et al v. Apple Inc., U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No. 19-04577.

Additional reporting by Mike Scarcella.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide