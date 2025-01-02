Hawaii saw 16 travel-related dengue cases in 2024

The Hawaii Department of Health says the year 2024 ended with a total of 16 travel-related dengue cases in the state.

The department announced today that another travel-related dengue case on Oahu that was confirmed last year, but did not disclose where it was on the island. According to health officials, the affected traveler was exposed in a country where dengue is common.

The latest case comes a few weeks after the last travel-related case reported Dec. 5 in another resident on Oahu.

“DOH teams were deployed for inspection and mosquito control in the affected area,” said the department in a news release.

The dengue virus is spread from infected person to mosquito to person, officials said. While Hawaii is home to Aedes mosquitoes that can carry dengue, the disease is not established here.

The travelers, health officials said, were exposed in various countries where dengue is common, which includes many popular tourist destinations in the Caribbean; Central and South America; Asia; the Middle East and Africa; and some Pacific Islands including American Samoa, Micronesia and the Marshall Islands.

Symptoms of dengue include the sudden onset of fever, nausea, vomiting, rash and body aches, which typically last two to seven days. Most people will recover after about a week.

Health officials advisesresidents returning from areas with a risk of dengue to take steps to prevent mosquito bites for three weeks. If symptoms develop within two weeks after the trip, they should seek medical evaluation.

Residents are also encouraged to eliminate mosquito breeding sites — by emptying out any vessels of standing water — in and around their homes.

With the latest case, the state’s total confirmed dengue cases count for 2024 was at 16 – 11 on Oahu, four on Maui, and one on Kauai.