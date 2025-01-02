Off the news: Final call to enjoy Hawaii holiday festivities

It’s time for a last holiday hurrah at Honolulu Hale, before the festive display starts going dark. The holiday tree exhibition inside City Hall is now closed — but the iconic Shaka Santa and Tutu Mele and other holiday motifs will be up until Friday, as will the lighted tunnels and illuminated trees throughout the grounds.

After that, drive with caution around the area as work crews start dismantling and storing the huge sculptures — till next Christmas.