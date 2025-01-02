Honolulu Star-Advertiser

A delicious dip that’s un-bean-lieveable

By New York Times

Jan. 2, 2025

New York Times - Recipes

This silky white bean dip has a crowd-pleasing, hummus-like appeal, but it’s seasoned with toasted cumin, lemon zest and chile flakes instead of tahini. Drizzling warm cumin oil over the top brings out the earthy flavor of the beans and adds a richness that makes the dip even more velvety. You can make the dip up to five days ahead (store it in the fridge), but don’t add the cumin oil until right before serving for the most pronounced contrast of flavors and textures.

White Bean Dip With Cumin-Chile Oil
Ingredients:
• 2 to 3 garlic cloves, grated or finely minced
• Finely grated zest and juice of 1 lemon, plus more to taste
• 1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt, more to taste
• 2 (15-ounce) cans cannellini or white kidney beans, drained and rinsed
• 1/2 cup plus 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
• Warm water
• 2 teaspoons cumin seeds
• 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes, for garnish
• Flaky sea salt, for garnish
• Chips, crackers, breadsticks, crostini or vegetables, for serving

Directions:
In a food processor or blender, blend garlic, lemon juice, salt and drained white beans until chunky but combined. With the motor running, drizzle 1/2 cup olive oil through the feed tube and process until blended, but not entirely smooth. Pulse in warm water, 1 tablespoon at a time, until the mixture is thick and scoopable but not runny. Taste and add more salt or lemon juice as needed.

In a small skillet over medium heat, combine remaining 3 tablespoons olive oil and cumin seeds. Heat until cumin seeds smell toasted and pop in the pan, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from heat.

Spoon dip into a bowl. Use the back of a spoon to make swirls. Drizzle the cumin oil over the dip. Garnish with crushed red pepper, lemon zest and flaky sea salt.

Total time: 15 minutes, serves 8-12 (3 cups).

© 2025 The New York Times Company

